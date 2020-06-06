Previous
Crashing waves at sunrise by julianneovie
Photo 1015

Crashing waves at sunrise

Waking up early for sunrise is always in the agenda while being away. Watching the waves crashing and splashing onto the rock at golden hour, so peaceful.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Photo Details

Kerri Michaels ace
Love this fav!!!!
June 12th, 2020  
kali ace
fabulous shot
June 12th, 2020  
