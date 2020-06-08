Previous
Port Jackson Shark by julianneovie
Port Jackson Shark

It's winter and they are back. The Port Jackson shark is a migratory species, traveling south in the summer and returning north to breed in the winter. So, winter freediving is totally worth it.
