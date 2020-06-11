Sign up
Photo 1026
Mushroom
The fun thing from hiking for me is to see a pretty mushroom to photograph. It's less now, peak mushrooms time was April to May.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
4
1
2
365
ANE-LX2J
8th June 2020 11:23am
Tags
mushroom
gloria jones
ace
Amazing image, great light
June 14th, 2020
