Mushroom by julianneovie
Photo 1026

Mushroom

The fun thing from hiking for me is to see a pretty mushroom to photograph. It's less now, peak mushrooms time was April to May.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
gloria jones ace
Amazing image, great light
June 14th, 2020  
