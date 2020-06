Sashimi

Do you like sashimi or hate it? I once got hospitalised during my long stay in Japan due too having too much raw food lol. Stayed in friend's family home and got introduced to many interesting and yummy food. 5 days later I couldn't move, got IV drips, doctor said your body can't handle it. No more sashimi or even half cooked food for you for the next two weeks. It was ambarassing situation but funny to think about it now. I like salmon sashimi the best. It doesn't stop me eating it.