Photo 1029
Black swan
There were 2 of them, come back a few times to greet us while we were having BBQ at Allambie Heights on the grass area looking at the lake.
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Tags
black swan
