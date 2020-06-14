Previous
Black swan by julianneovie
Photo 1029

Black swan

There were 2 of them, come back a few times to greet us while we were having BBQ at Allambie Heights on the grass area looking at the lake.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
