Previous
Next
Sillouhette by julianneovie
Photo 1042

Sillouhette

I love taking photo of Sillouhette, this was half hour before sunsetting. On top of the hill at Mittagong, settling for BBQ then abseil and rock climbing.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise