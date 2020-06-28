Previous
Next
Rock climbing by julianneovie
Photo 1043

Rock climbing

A few of us, scoring the mountain. A few of us abseil down and walk back up. It was a fun day.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise