Wood Fire by julianneovie
Photo 1045

Wood Fire

One of our favourite is setting up a wood fire in winter, chatting over cup of warm tea in front of the fire. Nice and warm.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
