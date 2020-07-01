Previous
mini mushrooms of long moss by julianneovie
mini mushrooms of long moss

The moss were so soft and nice to touch. Capture this while hiking and climbing up over the wet rock while bush bashing, have to stop for a quick snap, too beautifull to give it a miss.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
