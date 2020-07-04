Previous
Next
Rosa Gully by julianneovie
Photo 1049

Rosa Gully

The rocks are beautiful, sleeper though, so need to take extra precaution on each step. The Gully is well protection from the sun and wind, beautiful resting area. Great view too
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise