Watching waves crashing by julianneovie
Photo 1050

Watching waves crashing

I love the sound of waves crashing onto rocks, probably have said this before. I like watching how the water moves, the sounds it makes, the warm sun on my face, the cool breeze after the hike to reach up here.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
