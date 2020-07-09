Previous
Next
Stone stacking Cairn by julianneovie
Photo 1048

Stone stacking Cairn

My new hobby, just walk around picking up pebbles of different shapes, sizes and weights then start stacking them, it's so relaxing and I can easily kill time with it. Who have the same hobby? Perfect for quarantine time.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

haskar ace
Great pov
July 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise