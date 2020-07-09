Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1048
Stone stacking Cairn
My new hobby, just walk around picking up pebbles of different shapes, sizes and weights then start stacking them, it's so relaxing and I can easily kill time with it. Who have the same hobby? Perfect for quarantine time.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
1051
photos
42
followers
113
following
287% complete
View this month »
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX2J
Taken
12th July 2020 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cairn
,
stones stacking
haskar
ace
Great pov
July 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close