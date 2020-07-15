Previous
Sunset from up high by julianneovie
Sunset from up high

Hike up to the top at Hat Hill track, we set here for the night for stargazing. A few of us were capturing the milky way. It's beautiful! Nature always wins.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
