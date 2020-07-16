Previous
Next
Golden Hour by julianneovie
Photo 1061

Golden Hour

The sunset was stunning on the way up to the Old Man's Hat. It was really cold, I can feel the cold through my thick snow jacket, but totally worth it!
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise