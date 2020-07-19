Previous
Next
Abseling at Dural by julianneovie
Photo 1064

Abseling at Dural

A bunch of us were rock climbing and abseiling at Dural. The place is beautiful for a short hike, lots of big rock for all level of climbers.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise