Previous
Next
Firewood by julianneovie
Photo 1065

Firewood

In winter we sit near the fire pit a lot. Chat with my friends over tea or coffee and often accompany with home baked cakes or bread. Beautiful way to spend the weekend.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise