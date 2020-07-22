Previous
Diamond Phyton by julianneovie
Photo 1067

Diamond Phyton

He was calm and just so beautiful, sun bathing. Noticing us, he slowly and gently move away into the crevice.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
