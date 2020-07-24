Previous
Sneaking out pink flower by julianneovie
Sneaking out pink flower

I forgot the name of this flower. There were so many around my neighbourhood. Light pink, white, dark pink to red ones. This one look kinda cute peeking through the fence.
24th July 2020

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
