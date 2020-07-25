Previous
Plum blossom by julianneovie
Photo 1070

Plum blossom

The bright red look stunning. I couldn't help myself but to stop for a photo during my afternoon walk.
25th July 2020

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
