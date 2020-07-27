Sign up
Photo 1072
North Head Beach
Was planning for snorkeling but sea was rough. It was warm sunny day. So took a walk and enjoy the ocean view instead
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX2J
Taken
1st August 2020 10:01am
Tags
central coast
,
norah head beach
