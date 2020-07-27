Previous
Next
North Head Beach by julianneovie
Photo 1072

North Head Beach

Was planning for snorkeling but sea was rough. It was warm sunny day. So took a walk and enjoy the ocean view instead
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise