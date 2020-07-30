Previous
Fresh egg of Cartrut Shell by julianneovie
Fresh egg of Cartrut Shell

Dicathais orbita (Cartrut Shell ,The Sickly Purpurea)

The common name is the white rock shell or cart-rut shell. When it was first discovered, this species was named the Cart-rut Shell because the grooves resembled the narrow, deep wheel ruts of the horse-and-carriage vehicles of the day.

The colour of the shell is generally creamy white or grey, often with a thin yellowish line round the margin of the lip. Juveniles have thinner shells and are often brown.

The white rock shell is a predator, cannibal and scavenger. It uses its radula (feeding structure) to bore a hole in the shell of a barnacle or mollusc and then sucks out the contents.

I have found a few of these egg capsules along the Cave Beach, they are still fresh so you could still see the pinkish purplish on them, so pretty~

The shell can grow up to 8cm and live up to 20 years.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
