Shiny pebbles by julianneovie
Photo 1076

Shiny pebbles

They come in different patterns and colours, so beautiful. Was having fun looking onto each pretty one.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
