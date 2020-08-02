Previous
Next
Watching the beauty of first light by julianneovie
Photo 1072

Watching the beauty of first light

At Cave Beach.

If you got mobile with night mode, try take a photo of sunrise with it, I discovered it once by accident and thought I might share it with you.

Put it down on rock or on mini tripod. It capture the sunrise with long exposure. I did mine on timer, run there and make sure I won't move also to get it sharp.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
294% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise