Stone stacking by julianneovie
Photo 1075

Stone stacking

Cairns or stone stacking. So far 16 stones is my record. Hopefully get to make interesting shape stacking another time.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
