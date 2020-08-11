Previous
Morning dews by julianneovie
Photo 1087

Morning dews

It was raining the night before. We were gathering at Glenfield cafe for a good cup of coffee before we head out for the day. I can't help take photos of the dews, they were so pretty under the sun.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Photo Details

