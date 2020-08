Sun catcher

I was happy to learn what this is called hehe... Only have heard of dream catcher. It was hanging in front of the antique shop in Glenfield. The old lady who owned the shop made it. The back of her shop was really beautiful, she got the back door wide open and we can see the big area with huge land with green grass and blue sky. She was making something and sitting there enjoying the view. Looks very peaceful and relaxing.