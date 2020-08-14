Previous
Next
Silo by julianneovie
Photo 1090

Silo

Went to Scheyville National Park's Migrant Heritage for a walk, there were lots of interesting abandoned building there. This one is called silo. It's used to store grains, build just after 1900.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise