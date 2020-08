Red back spider

First time seeing one. I was surely excited. Wish I can get even more close up shot but better be safe than sorry. It made a sudden move when I get closer, ups.



The redback spider (Latrodectus hasselti), also known as the Australian black widow, is a species of highly venomous spider believed to originate in South Australia or adjacent Western Australian deserts, but now found throughout Australia, Southeast Asia and New Zealand, with colonies elsewhere outside Australia.