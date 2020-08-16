Previous
Mount Portal by julianneovie
Mount Portal

This was our goal for the day. The shape of the rock is pretty interesting. To get to the top, we need to climb up the tree and hold on the rock to get up. Pretty hard but nothing dangerous.
Julianne Ovie

I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
