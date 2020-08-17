Previous
Glenbrook Gorge Hike by julianneovie
Photo 1093

Glenbrook Gorge Hike

Went for a hike with my friends on the weekend. The weather was good. The hike was pretty challenging as there is no divine path in some areas, so required to bush bash a bit to find the track. We cross the river a few times too, was a bit scary at some part, we try to not get our shoes wet. Only one part where we actually need to change to water shoes to cross to the other side. The fun part for me was the rock scrambling, climbing over big rocks, the view was amazing and overall the challenge was totally worth it. I made a youtube for this trip and you can watch them from https://youtu.be/EK_5zMY4YPg
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
