Photo 1094
Nepean River
Finally after 6 hrs hike scrambling through the rocks and crossing the river a few times, we reach the top of Mount Portal. The view is amazing.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX2J
Taken
16th August 2020 2:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nepean river
bkb in the city
Amazing view
August 21st, 2020
