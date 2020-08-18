Previous
Next
Nepean River by julianneovie
Photo 1094

Nepean River

Finally after 6 hrs hike scrambling through the rocks and crossing the river a few times, we reach the top of Mount Portal. The view is amazing.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Amazing view
August 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise