Previous
Next
Jellybean Pool by julianneovie
Photo 1095

Jellybean Pool

This is the starting point of the Glenbrook George walk. There was a guy there who dip himself in the pool and only his head showing. I freak out when he made a sudden move, we all had a good laugh. Didn't find any jellybean.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
August 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise