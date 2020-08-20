Previous
Next
Shadow of the trees by julianneovie
Photo 1096

Shadow of the trees

Was waiting for my friend to find a way down, we were on this spot for a bit since it's pretty high to just jump down. Notice the shadow of the trees on the face of flat rock, beautiful and take a quick snap before moving on.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise