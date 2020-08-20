Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1096
Shadow of the trees
Was waiting for my friend to find a way down, we were on this spot for a bit since it's pretty high to just jump down. Notice the shadow of the trees on the face of flat rock, beautiful and take a quick snap before moving on.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
1097
photos
42
followers
111
following
300% complete
View this month »
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX2J
Taken
16th August 2020 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close