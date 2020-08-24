Previous
Winter Red Prune blooming by julianneovie
Winter Red Prune blooming

We girls were so exciting and running towards the tree, didn't expect to see this flower during the hike, so lucky!
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
