Hiking up to the roadside by julianneovie
Photo 1102

Hiking up to the roadside

Getting a bit loss, we took this path during our hike at Woronora. A bit sleepery with all the loose rocks
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
