Abseiling by julianneovie
Abseiling

My friends Cons is trying the new rope while Matt was watching. It's my 3rd time abseil, was so much fun.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
