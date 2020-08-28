Previous
Next
Silkie by julianneovie
Photo 1098

Silkie

Saw this chicken close up for the first time. So cute and fluffy. Was checking in to the farm for the weekend accommodation. Lots of chicken roaming around freely.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise