Photo 1100
Frilled water dragon
I am not sure what this water dragon was doing. Just stood there looking at us. We drove by, get out of the car to greet him, so cute. Is this different kind of water dragon I often see? What's the meaning when they got the frilled up like this?
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Album
365
Taken
29th August 2020 6:17am
Tags
water dragon
