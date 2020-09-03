Sign up
Bee on lavender
Been enjoying taking photo of bees on flowers lately. It's interesting to see some details that my eyes can't see, like those tiny hairs
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
bee
,
lavender
