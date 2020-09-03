Previous
Next
Bee on lavender by julianneovie
Photo 1099

Bee on lavender

Been enjoying taking photo of bees on flowers lately. It's interesting to see some details that my eyes can't see, like those tiny hairs
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise