bee plum by julianneovie
bee plum

You can see the bee in action below
https://youtu.be/mFBopLWbkE8

In one short season the colonies workers will collect nectar from up to 5 million flowers and will make around 90 kgs of honey. That is sufficient to sustain the whole colony through the coming winter when there is no nectar.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
