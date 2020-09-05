Previous
Next
Gordon Falls by julianneovie
Photo 1112

Gordon Falls

The view was amazing. Went for challenging hike on Saturday at Lindeman Pass. With 1400m elevation, rough and slippery terrains, some landslides. I got muddy at the end of the hike, but glad no tick or leech were find when I got home.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise