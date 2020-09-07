Previous
Clerid beetle by julianneovie
Photo 1114

Clerid beetle

Eleale sp. or Clerid beetle has really sparkly body. Usually this kind of insect move quickly as soon as they sense you are near them. This one pretty curious and let me spend sometimes testing out my patient with macro on a windy day.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
