Photo 1114
Clerid beetle
Eleale sp. or Clerid beetle has really sparkly body. Usually this kind of insect move quickly as soon as they sense you are near them. This one pretty curious and let me spend sometimes testing out my patient with macro on a windy day.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Views
365
SM-N960F
7th September 2020 3:01pm
clerid beetle
