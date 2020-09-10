Previous
Knapsack Bridge by julianneovie
Knapsack Bridge

We hike down to this beautiful bridge. The path was full of moss and ferns. With the sounds of bird chirping in the background.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
