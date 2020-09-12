Sign up
Photo 1119
Flathead taking off
Found this fella buried in the sand. When it take off, the sands cloud look so beautiful and it has the fins open.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
1120
photos
41
followers
111
following
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
2nd January 2016 9:21pm
Tags
fish
,
flathead
