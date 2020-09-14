Previous
Next
Silhouette at dawn by julianneovie
Photo 1121

Silhouette at dawn

I love the twilight, those time before the sunrise or after the sunset. The colours in the sky are amazing at this time of the day, just so beautiful and peaceful looking at the distance, early in the morning, listening to the bird chirping
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
309% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise