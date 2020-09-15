Previous
Sunrise at Govetts by julianneovie
Photo 1122

Sunrise at Govetts

Awake early to be here at Govetts Leap Lookout. I lost one leg of my gorila tripod, need to survive taking photos with 2 duopod lol. And it's just the beginning of our 4 days trip.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
