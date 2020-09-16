Previous
Next
Emu by julianneovie
Photo 1123

Emu

We stop at Emu Logic for a farm visit, learn about how they actually make drumming sound when they walk. And amazed by the size of the egg and how beautiful they look.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
309% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo ace
wonderful capture fav
September 23rd, 2020  
JackieR ace
This is brilliant!!
September 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise