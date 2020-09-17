Previous
Did we found a dinosaur egg? by julianneovie
Photo 1124

Did we found a dinosaur egg?

No, it's emu egg. One emu egg is equal to 8 to 10 chicken eggs. For hard boil egg, need large pot and takes about 45 mins to cook.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
