On the top of Split Rock

So glad we made it to the top of Split Rock. Thanks to Riaan who convinced me and Maria that we can do it. We both were chicken out after 2 ladies were given up making it to the top saying it was too dangerous. It was steep and the metal chain railing has been removed, so for those who climbed up are at own risk. It wasn't so bad though, we slowly rock scrambling up and it was so much fun, beautiful view and totally worth the effort!