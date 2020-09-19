Previous
Rabbitfoot Clover (Trifolium arvense) by julianneovie
Photo 1125

Rabbitfoot Clover (Trifolium arvense)

Found this on my early morning walk. Beautiful. They are tiny and grow all along the side of the road, pretty wild flower.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Julianne Ovie

I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
